Imunon Reminds Investors Of Its Virtual R&D Day Tomorrow At 4:00 P.M. Et

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing DNA-mediated immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, reminds investors of its virtual R&D Day event tomorrow, September 14th beginning at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. There is no need to pre-register for the event. A live and archived webcast will be available in the Scientific Presentations section of IMUNON's website or here . Following management's presentations, a Q&A session will be available via the chat function of the webcast.

The Event's Speakers

IMUNON presenters include:



Dr. Corinne Le Goff, President and Chief Executive Officer Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer

Guest key opinion leader presenters include:



Sallie Permar, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine and Pediatrician-in-Chief at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Komansky Children's Hospital. She is also Nancy C. Paduano Professor and Chair, Weill Cornell Medicine. Patrick Ott, M.D., Ph.D., Clinical Director of the Melanoma Disease Center and the Director, Clinical Sciences, of the Center for Immuno-Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He is also an attending physician in the Department of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and is an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a fully integrated, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body's natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across four modalities. The first modality, TheraPlasTM, is developed for the coding of proteins and cytokines in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine TM is developed for the coding of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response. This technology may represent a promising platform for the development of vaccines in infectidiseases. The third modality, FixPlas TM, concerns the application of our DNA technology to produce universal cancer vaccines, also called tumor associated antigen cancer vaccines. The fourth modality, which is in the discovery phase, IndiPlas TM, will foon the development of personalized cancer vaccines, or neoepitope cancer vaccines.

The Company's lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company is conducting IND-enabling preclinical studies for the development of a COVID-19 booster vaccine: IMNN-101. The Company has also initiated preclinical work to develop a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma: IMNN-201. We will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information on IMUNON, visit .

Contacts: