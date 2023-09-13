Silicon Publishing Connects Adobe Indesign To The Box Content Cloud

Silicon Connector for Box v. 3.0 connects Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator to the Box Content Cloud as never before. An essential tool for Box users.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.