(MENAFN) The GOP leader in the upper house of U.S. Congress, Senator Mitch McConnell, says the United States has ensured unprecedented oversight over the Ukraine military aid.



He stated this on Tuesday in an address on the Senate floor about aid to Ukraine, a Ukrainian news agency’s own reporter declares.



“This is a win-win. The United States gets unprecedented insight into how our weapons are being used – often over used – in combat which helps us improve and maintain America’s own arsenal,” McConnell stated.



He underlined that this assists the U.S. in developing its own battle armory because the American part probably has the sincere understanding of how American arms are being employed “than we had with any other partner nation.”



U.S. militaries get a unique view into battlefield developments and the challenges Ukrainian forces are facing as well, the senator continued.



"I am not saying that corruption has not disappeared. Even in the worst conflicts or in the most advanced democracies, human nature remains the same. But costing has changed. And reliable, independent anti-corruption bodies are striving for change," the senator pointed out.

