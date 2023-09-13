Spain achieves remarkable success in stray dog control

(MENAFN) Spain has achieved a remarkable feat in ensuring its streets remain free of stray dogs, despite an alarming annual abandonment rate of over 200,000 dogs by their owners. This achievement is attributed to a surge in social awareness regarding animal rights and the responsibilities of pet owners. As a result, both political and legal actions have gained momentum, accompanied by increased financial resources dedicated to addressing these pressing issues.



In Spain, a collaborative effort involving professional personnel and dedicated volunteers is in place to care for stray dogs and cats. Typically, the responsibility for this falls on autonomous governments and municipalities. The system's effectiveness hinges on a multifaceted approach that combines legal measures with compassionate care.



Fernando Sanchez Ocana, who serves as the head of the Arroyomolinos Animal Protection Center, one of 24 animal shelters in the capital city of Madrid, as well as the president of the Salvando Peludos Association, highlights the significance of two key strategies in addressing the challenges posed by stray animals: neutering and socialization. Neutering helps control the population of strays by preventing uncontrolled breeding. Socialization, on the other hand, involves preparing dogs and cats to thrive in environments that include interactions with other animals, people, places, and activities.

