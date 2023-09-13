Dental Implants Market Worth $8.07 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental implants are dental surgical devices which are positioned between the jaws for supporting dental prosthesis. These implants or frames are surgically placed below the gums into the jawbone. The varidevices used for dental implants are plate-form dental implants and root- form dental implants. These implants are made of zirconium and titanium. Bridges and dentures are used to support the implanted artificial teeth and avoid slip or shift of teeth in the mouth during speaking and eating. Dental Implants Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.82 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $8.07 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021 to 2028 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners. The growth for the dental implants market is influenced by rising cases of tooth loss, elevating demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in dental implants.

Global Dental Implants Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 4.82 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 8.07 Billion in 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Segments covered Product, Material, and End User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Rising Cases of Tooth Loss for Global Dental Implants Market Growth during 2021 to 2028:

Tooth loss is one of the indicators of overall dental health. According to a study by National Health Services, the prevalence of total and partial tooth loss in adults and the geriatric populations has decreased since the early 1970s. Despite these improvements in dental care services, significant disparities related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care exist in a few population groups. Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are major causes of tooth loss. However, the problem of missing teeth can now be resolved with the help of new age and advanced dental implants, which almost match the natural teeth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affected ~3.5 billion people globally in 2020. Furthermore, over 530 million children worldwide suffer from dental caries. As per the International Journal of Health Sciences, periodontal diseases affect ~20–30% of the population in developed and developing countries worldwide. The FDI World Dental Federation states that ~2.3 billion people worldwide suffer from dental caries of permanent teeth. Further, as per a study published in the NCBI journal in 2019, the prevalence of Class II malocclusions was the lowest (7.5%) in Africa. The maximum collective incidences of Class II, Class III, and open bite malocclusions were stated in Europe (31.95%), Asia (5.76%), and Africa (8.3%), respectively.

Moreover, the incidence of deep bite malocclusion was considerably higher in Europe (37.4%) than in other regions. Furthermore, the African population showed the highest prevalence of Class I (92.47%) in the mixed dentition stage. The Mongoloid population exhibited a higher prevalence of Class III (10.95%) malocclusion. Thus, such a high prevalence of dental issues leading to tooth loss favors the growth of the dental implant market.





Global Dental Implants Market: Segmental Overview

The“Global Dental Implants Market” is segmented based on product, material, end-user, and geography. Based on product, the dental implants market is segmented into dental bridges, crowns, dentures, abutments, and others. In 2021, dental bridges held the largest market share by product. However, the dentures market is expected to grow in demand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The market is segmented based on material: titanium implants, zirconium implants, and others. In 2021, the titanium implants segment held the largest share of the market by material. However, the zirconium implants segment is expected to grow in demand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on end-user, the dental implants market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. In 2021, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share by end users. The similar end-user segment of the dental implants market is expected to grow in demand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.





Global Dental Implants Market: Competitive Landscape

Institut Straumann AG; Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd; Dentium USA; DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.; DIO.; Osstem UK; Bicon, LLC; AVINENT Science and Technology among others are the leading companies operating in the dental implants market. These players foon expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, tapping prevailing business opportunities in the dental implants market.





Global Dental Implants Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers



Rising Cases of Tooth Loss

Elevating Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Technological Advancements in Dental Implants





Restraints



Lack of Standardization of Reimbursement Policies High Costs of Dental Implants and Bridges





Opportunity

Flourishing Medical Tourism in Developing Countries





Future Trend

Increasing Adoption of Mini-Dental Implants





Recent Developments:

In May 2022, New York University (NYU) dentistry performed its first dental student-led robot-assisted dental implant surgery using both a handheld intraoral scanner and cone beam computed tomography (in which an X-ray machine rotates around the patient) to create detailed 3D images of the patient's mouth. The team used imaging to plan for the precise dental implant placement to replace a single tooth.





