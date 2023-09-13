Hawaiiusa Fcu Selects Nextbranch For Atm Replacement And Core Integration Outsourcing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NextBranch and HawaiiFederal Credit Union
KAYSVILLE, UTAH, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- NextBranch , a leading provider of ATM and ITM outsourcing and core integration solutions for financial institutions, announced today its partnership with HawaiiFederal Credit Union (FCU), the largest credit union in Hawaii.
HawaiiFCU has selected NextBranch to replace its existing ATMs with new Hyosung ATMs and ITMs. NextBranch will also provide core integration for HawaiiFCU's portfolio, allowing the new ITMs to offer state-of-the-industry self-service functionality to their members.
“We are thrilled to offer our new ITM technology to our members, which will allow roughly 90% of traditional teller-line transactions to be completed through self-service in a 7X24 model,” said Gabriella Brice-Brown, Cards Program Manager at HawaiiFCU.“Partnering with NextBranch was a straightforward decision due to their leading-edge technology, time and cost savings associated with their outsourcing solution, and ability to customize the ITMs to fit our member's needs.”
NextBranch will own and operate the ATM and ITM equipment under a complete outsourcing model, taking the burden and stress off the branch's management team and freeing up more time to foon member relationship-building initiatives.
“We are very excited to begin this partnership with HawaiiFCU,” said Spencer Matthews, Executive Vice President at NextBranch.“This collaboration will allow the credit union to offer state-of-the-art services to their members. We take extreme pride in our ability to offer a worry-free, cost-effective, and fully customizable ITM outsourcing program to financial institutes like HawaiiFCU.”
HawaiiFCU has branches across the State of Hawaii on the islands of Oahu, Maui, the Big Island, and Kauai, with another Oahu branch opening next year. The new ITMs will enable the credit union to extend services to members far beyond the functionality of traditional ATMs.“Our members will enjoy the option to have self-service as well as in-person assistance when needed. This integration allowsto better serve our members by allowing them to choose how and when they want to do their banking,” Brice-Brown continued.
NextBranch's ITM outsourcing program offers a core-integrated self-service and teller-assisted experience with significant cost savings. To learn more about NextBranch's worry-free ATM, ITM, and TCR outsourcing programs for banks and credit unions, visit
About NextBranch:
NextBranch is a subsidiary of Grant Victor, LLC. It is a nationwide leader in ATM, ITM, and TCR outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. As a Preferred Hyosung Partner, NextBranch delivers leading-edge technologies and expert services, timproving the customer experience while relieving financial institutions of capital concerns, ATM fleet management issues, and ongoing regulatory and software issues. NextBranch is a subsidiary of Grant Victor. Other Grant Victor subsidiaries include NextATM, eGlobal ATM Services, and TetraLink. Grant Victor is North America's largest Hyosung Innovue distributor and owns and operates over 7,000 ATMs in all 50 states. Visit for more information.
About HawaiiFCU:
HawaiiFederal Credit Union is Hawaiʻi's largest credit union. Serving individuals and businesses through 14 branch locations statewide and convenient online services, Hawaiiis dedicated to the financial wellness of more than 135,000 members.
As a leader in providing support for the greater community, Hawaiifocuses on sustainable financial health for individuals and businesses, understanding that their success contributes to a thriving community.
Originally opened in 1936 as a credit union for educators, for 86 years, Hawaiihas inspired a culture of giving that is rooted in education and has since expanded to other areas of community need that impact financial health, including healthcare, housing, and hunger. To learn more, please visit .
