Valor Hospitality Partners Continues Middle East Expansion With Second Oman Property

Valor Hospitality is appointed by Ezz Asass International to operate the 85-key Four Points by Sheraton branded property located in Duqm, Oman.

GCC–Valor Hospitality Middle East, a leading global full-service hotel management company has signed an agreement with owning company Ezz Asass International to manage the Four Points by Sheraton branded property. This agreement also marks the second collaboration between Valor Hospitalty Middle East and Marriott International in Oman.

Scheduled to open in 2024, the 85 room hotel is in the city of Duqm, on the southern coast of Oman. The hotel is strategically located within the Special Economic Zone of Duqm (SEZAD), and within minutes from the SEZAD Headquarters and opposite the Police Training centre. With recent projects announced in Duqm, the hotel will offer a convenient choice for corporate travellers and a slowly growing leisure segment are being drawn by stunning beaches.

The Four Points by Sheraton Duqm is anticipated to reflect the brand's promise of 'travel reinvented', providing everything that matters most to today's travellers seeking balance on the road. A timeless style coupled with comfort and genuine service allows guests to kick back and relax. The hotel will feature guest rooms with abundant daylight, an airy atrium lobby, two dining venues, indoor pool and gym, meeting rooms and private car parking space.

“Since announcing our first property in Oman last year, we are so pleased to grow our presence with a second Four Points by Sheraton, in Duqm this time”, said Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Middle East.“We are fortunate to have a trusted and reliable businesses owner in Ezz Asass International. We're naturally excited to partner with Marriott once again. With 300+ keys confirmed in Oman we hope to establish a base here in the coming months” Bergue continued.

Hamad Abdullah Al Harthy, Chairman of Ezz Asass International, said,“We are so pleased to bring two trusted names to our hotel project in Duqm. With a globally established and innovative company, Valor Hospitality, and hotel giant Marriott International, a company that requires no further introduction, we are confident that the addition of this property to the hospitality landscape in Duqm will not only offer great options for corporate travellers but also greatly support and contribute to the tourism vision of Oman”.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Oman and strengthen our relationship with Valor Hospitality Middle East and Ezz Asass” said Saahil Lalit, Vice President, Development – and Oman, Marriott International.“We are confident that with its blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at good value, the hotel will meet the rising demand for high-caliber lodging in the market.”

About Valor Hospitality Partners:

Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hotel management company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA. With 95+ hotels in its portfolio across The Americas, UK, Africa and Middle East, Valor is now rapidly expanding further within the Middle East, CIS, and Indian Ocean regions. Collaborating closely with owners and international hotel franchise partners, Valor creates value through shared operating platforms within key markets, innovative value creation and support with additional services such as, site selection, brand selection, financing solutions, conceptual design, technical services and more. For more information, visit valorhospitalityor connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn

About Ezz Asass International:

Ezz Asass International is a startup investment company with strategic global orientation. Through its existing businesses Ezz Asass is expanding into leisure and tourism related projects with the aim of supporting and developing the Oman tourism industry beyond the capital, Muscat. The company began its mission in 2020 and is currently in the planning phase of an upscale hotel in Duqm under a global hotel brand.

About Four Points by Sheraton®:

Four Points by Sheraton is a global brand with over 300 hotels in 43 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented where timeless classics are woven with modern details, paired with genuine service in a casual environment-all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in the heart of urban centers, near the beach, by the airport, or in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place to kick back and relax with an authentic sense of the local, where guests can watch sports and enjoy the brand's Best Brews® program. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite starecognition.