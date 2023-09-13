Marginedge Selected By Touchbistro For Restaurant Back-Of-House Profit Management Solution

ARLINGTON,

Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarginEdge, the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced its technology has been chosen by TouchBistro to power TouchBistro's Profit Management, a robust back office management system built just for restaurants.

Powered by automation and driven by data, the centralized TouchBistro solution provides restaurants with the tools required to track food costs in real time, adjust recipes for maximum profitability, process invoices digitally, streamline accounting processes, standardize inventory management across multiple locations, and more. The addition of Profit Management powered by MarginEdge completes a comprehensive suite of back-of-house solutions for improved profitability.

"Our company mission is to help restaurant operators streamline their back-office operations and there is no better way to accomplish this than by partnering with a world-class point of sale system. We are excited to have been chosen by TouchBistro to complete their restaurant management solution offering," said Bo Davis, CEO of MarginEdge.

Key features of TouchBistro Profit Management Powered by MarginEdge include:



Inventory & Food Usage Automations: Track food costs and pinpoint waste more accurately with a digital inventory management system that updates prices daily.

Invoice Processing: Scan, email, or take a photo of invoices and handwritten adjustments, and all the details will be captured and digitized in less than 48 hours for up to date food costs.

Recipes and Menu Analysis: Maximize profitability in real time with a centralized solution that calculates plate costs, automatically updates ingredient prices, and pinpoints profitable and high-volume items.

Back Office Efficiencies: Order products from any vendor, pay an unlimited number of bills (U.S. only), and transfer products and recipes between locations, all directly within the platform.

Accounting Integration: Sales and labor data is pulled nightly from TouchBistro POS and instantly exported to accounting software. Multi-Location Management: One centralized, privacy-protected platform to standardize inventory management across locations and access consolidated sales reports.

TouchBistro now offers everything needed for restaurateurs to maximize profits and offer an unparalleled guest experience – all in one place. "TouchBistro's new back-of-house capabilities will help restaurateurs run more profitable operations. These tools give them the real-time visibility they require to control costs and streamline workflows. MarginEdge and TouchBistro share the same passion for helping restaurants succeed. We are excited about our partnership and what we can achieve together," said TouchBistro's Chairman and CEO Samir Zabaneh.

For more information on availability and pricing of TouchBistro Profit Management visit

touchbistro.com/profit-management/

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can foon the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. The platform offers market-leading invoice processing, inventory management, recipe analysis, budgeting, performance tracking and supplier bill payment capabilities. Founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit marginedge.

About TouchBistro

TouchBistro is an all-in-one cloud-based POS and restaurant management system that makes running a restaurant easier. TouchBistro is built to meet the unique needs of the restaurant industry, helping restaurateurs streamline and simplify their operations with the most essential front of house, back of house, and guest engagement solutions on one powerful platform. TouchBistro is fast, reliable, and easy to use, and has all of the features restaurateurs need to increase sales, deliver a great guest experience, and save both time and money. By pairing innovative restaurant technology with an unparalleled dedication to customer support and success, TouchBistro is a global leader changing the way restaurateurs do business. For more information about TouchBistro, visit touchbistro.

