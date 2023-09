Hantec Group Expands Global Engagement: Sponsors Trader Events In Diverse Markets

HG_PR_Article_2

Enhancing Presence in Different Markets

Hantec's Financial Group has been participating in different trader events and expos for several years, particularly those within the trading and investment sectors. With

a focus on prestigious events like

IFX expo, Traders Fair, and Forex Expo etc, the group aims to capitalize on the rapidly growing trading markets in Vietnam, Thailand, Dubai and Africa, offering brokers

a trusted partner with a regulated and trusted

forex brokerage.

These events are offering the group a unique opportunity to network with the wider trading industry peers, prospective clients, and potential partners. Hantec's dedicated team are also actively establishing strong connections in the trading community that can lead to collaborations and partnerships that benefit all parties involved.

The company's professional team has expertise in different aspects including banking, securities, capital markets, bullion trading, commodity futures and wealth management, using advanced analytical software to offer quality financial services for both corporate and individual investors.

Upcoming Event: Traders Fair South Africa



Hantec Financial, one of the flagship brand under Hantec Group, is set to participate in the upcoming Traders Fair expo in South Africa on September 16, 2023, as a silver sponsor. This presents an excellent opportunity to connect with Hantec and explore more about Hantec's IB partnership program.

About Hantec Group

Hantec Group is a comprehensive enterprise with a global presence in 40 institutions across 19 cities. Hantec is a renowned name in the trading industry, boasting over 30 years of experience in providing traders with cutting-edge tools, resources, and insights. With a global presence spanning cities worldwide and

12 regulatory licenses, the brand is committed to its mission of keeping traders ahead in the dynamic world of trading.

Photo -

