Raydiant Transforms Restaurant Experiences With New Ncr Aloha Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant , the leading provider of in-location digital experiences, has partnered with NCR, the

global leader in point of sale (POS) technology for the restaurant industry, to deliver an unparalleled dining experience.



This partnership leverages the power of NCR's Aloha POS system

to allow Raydiant's clients to create dynamic digital methat reflect their brand's unique image and can be updated instantly.

This new integration empowers retailers with seamless control over their inventory from a single access point. They can seamlessly adjust pricing, mark items as out of stock, or add new products - all from one central platform. These updates can be rolled out to a single store location or instantaneously across the entire retail chain. This unprecedented centralized control enables retailers to respond to local market conditions more nimbly.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with NCR, one of the largest POS providers in the restaurant industry," Robbie Knutson-Ratto, CPO of Raydiant, said. "Our combined solution allows our customers to create engaging digital in-store experiences that delight their customers while also creating a motivating employee environment."

Beyond shaping customer experiences, the collaboration also addresses a critical challenge in the restaurant industry: employee retention. The integration of

Raydiant's Employee Engagement

product provides a unique way for restaurants to motivate and unite their staff through the gamification of sales data from the NCR Aloha system.



Restaurants can leverage real-time sales metrics to create friendly competition around promotional menu items or overall sales goals. This fosters teamwork and a spirit of friendly competition among employees to drive higher productivity and sales.



This collaboration between Raydiant and NCR is set to redefine the restaurant industry, making digital experiences more accessible, manageable, and engaging for businesses of all sizes and their customers.

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the leading in-location Experience OS for the world's most innovative restaurant, retail, hospitality, banking, and entertainment brands. With Raydiant, franchise managers, IT, marketing, and communications executives can more effectively scale their brick-and-mortar operations, reduce anxiety from outdated technology oversight, and seamlessly create more engaging and personalized in-store experiences that keep customers buying more. Raydiant works with nearly 5,500 brands, from SMB to enterprise, including First Bank, Dickey's BBQ, Harvard University, The Salvation Army, Red Bull, Chick-Fil-A, Thomson Reuters, and Wahlburgers. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised over $50 million from 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, Illuminate Ventures, Ron Conway, and others.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation is a leading provider of point-of-sale technology to the hospitality industry. Their Aloha POS system is widely recognized for its innovative and reliable solutions, providing restaurants of all sizes with a comprehensive suite of tools to streamline operations and enhance customer service.

Media Contact:

Ryan Helmstetler

[email protected]

650-720-8566

SOURCE Raydiant, Inc.