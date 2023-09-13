Fincons Group And Operative Accelerate Monetization Opportunities For Media And Broadcast Businesses

With this latest collaboration, Fincons Group is appointed as system integrator for AOS, confirming its role as a reliable support provider for Operative's broadcasters in introducing, implementing, configuring and training users on AOSTM, Operative's latest cloud-based product for the delivery of well-orchestrated advertising workflows.

Specifically, AOSTM connects and automates advertising workflows to improve revenue generation and supports workflow efficiency across multiple streams. Fincons Group's system integration services are well-suited to market needs, as broadcasters increasingly adopt solutions to simplify advertising operations. This collaboration will help Operative's customers leverage AOSTM across their variplatforms and inventory types, creating an array of monetization opportunities for advertisers.

This collaboration will also boost broadcasters' ability to monetize opportunities on the content side, as Operative is also appointed to be a worldwide value-added reseller of Fincons' proprietary rights management solution AllRights providing the media industry with a full range of much-needed benefits. AllRights is the all-encompassing cloud native rights management solution, based on a comprehensive set of core capabilities combined with value-added smart features that leverage AI, ML, innovative data-driven toolsets as well as a flexible and modern technical layer. AllRights supports full content rights exploitation in a business-outcome driven paradigm, optimizing content scheduling and identifying the best content to sell to the right customers, with a user-friendly and highly configurable environment.

“I'm very proud of the new partnership with Operative that allowsto offer broadcasters an even broader range of modern solutions designed to accelerate monetization, leveraging both advertising and content. Combining forces with a leading worldwide vendor will unlock even more opportunities for us. Furthermore, Operative will helpscale the adoption of our AllRights solution, proving the real value it can bring to customers re-inventing rights management for the new era.” explains FranceMoretti, Global Deputy CEO & CEO International at Fincons Group.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fincons Group, an expert in providing leading solutions for broadcasters and media companies. In this industry companies have extremely complex businesses across many channels, with a number of different revenue streams. Fincons understands how Operative's cloud-based AOS solution unifies and automates this complexity, helping media companies move faster and capture more revenue opportunities.” said Michael Grossi, CEO at Operative.

Fincons Group and Operative will be at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam from September 15 th to 18 th , to showcase their solutions and introduce their partnership to the Media sector.

Contact them to schedule a meeting at Fincons' booth 5.F30, Hall 5 .

About Fincons Group

With over 2600 resources worldwide and 40 years of experience, Fincons is an award-winning IT business consultancy and system integrator company, spread across Europe and the US. Fincons provides a broad range of IT services and solutions to varivertical sectors.

In the Media industry, the Group has long-term and successful relationships with Tier-1 clients, covering the entire Digital Supply Chain, from Rights Management, Programming, Data-driven production, Metadata Management, to Asset Management, Cross-platform and Targeted Advertising, Digital services, OTT, Hybrid/NextGenTV and DAI.

For more information:

About Operative

Operative makes advertising work for media companies. Hundreds of the world's top brands rely on Operative's family of solutions to automate digital and linear revenue workflows, streamline ad operations, and deliver audiences & outcomes to their buyers. Processing more than $50 billion in annual advertising revenue, Operative unlocks the full value of media. For more information visit

Contact:

Emily Riley

+1 914-330-1128

