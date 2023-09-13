Acretrader Founder And Ceo Carter Malloy Joins The St. Louis Fed's Agribusiness Industry Council

About AcreTrader

AcreTrader is a land investment and technology company that empowers its customers to buy and sell land smarter through advanced technology, data, and expertise. Since its founding in 2018, AcreTrader has broadened access to research, buy, sell and invest in land for thousands of investors, farmers and landowners across theand Australia. AcreTrader Financial, LLC, is a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC offering access to farm and timberland investments to accredited investors through its platform.

Securities offered through AcreTrader Financial, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Alternative investments are considered speculative, involve a high degree of risk, including complete loss of principal and are not suitable for all investors. Learn more about the risks of investing in farmland and the nature of the asset class by looking at our general risk factors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor's objectives and circumstances and in consultation with your financial or tax professional.

###





Attachment

AcreTrader Founder and CEO Carter Malloy