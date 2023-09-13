Tricolor Wins Finovate Award For Excellence In Financial Inclusion

Tricolor was also named a finalist in the Finovate Best Consumer Lending Solution category and Tricolor founder and CEO Daniel Chu was named a finalist in the Finovate Executive of the Year category.

“It is incredibly validating to see this prestigifinancial services competition acknowledge the importance of bringing more Hispanics into the financial mainstream and the challenges they face in accessing affordable financial products and services,” said Chu.“Our mission is to provide these individuals and communities with a path to the American Dream, harnessing their collective strength to ensure they play a meaningful role in the economic growth and future of this country. Over the last decade plus, we've demonstrated that purpose-driven companies can use technology to both do well and do good at scale, forging a model for others to follow.”

Over the last 15 years, Tricolor has disbursed more than $2 billion in affordable auto loans and helped hundreds of thousands of customers – many of whom lack access to affordable credit – purchase a high-quality used vehicle. The company is well-known for its use of innovative, advanced technologies and a disruptive business model that enables the purchase of used vehicles that empower underserved, low-income communities and provides them with improved access to mainstream financing and ultimately, a better future.

Meeting the Needs of Underserved Hispanics

The more than 59 million Hispanics in the United States would collectively rank as the eighth largest economy in the world. Yet, according to the FDIC National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households , 32% of thisHispanic population has no or limited access to mainstream credit.

Tricolor uses AI and nearly 15 years of proprietary customer insights and with over 25 million unique non-traditional credit attributes to unlock financially inclusive opportunities for low-income, credit invisible Hispanics left behind by mainstream financial providers. To date, this U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) has disbursed over $2 billion in affordable auto loans and saved borrowers more than $800M in potential interest compared to loans for which they would have otherwise qualified. It has also helped over 50% of its borrowers with no Fscore to establish a score with a major credit bureau.

Tricolor's patented, interactive tools provide unprecedented transparency and empower self-selection for its customers. Further, its integrated retail plending platform creates a seamless customer experience and superior value, resulting in high quality vehicles, backed by a free warranty, and made accessible through affordable credit.

As a result, Tricolor routinely earnsPromoter Scores that are superior to even the biggest names among both disruptors and traditional automotive retailers. It is also the only company in all of consumer ABS to issue multiple social bonds collateralized with loans that provide affordable access to low-income borrowers with no Fscore for financing the purchase of a motor vehicle.

Tricolor has been routinely recognized for its important work supporting consumers, including being named one of Inc. Magazine's Best in Business for 2022

For more information about Tricolor, please visit tricolorholdingsand tricolor.

About Tricolor

Tricolor is a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a mission-driven company that leverages its direct-to-consumer, A.I.-powered platform to provide transportation and upward financial mobility solutions for underserved Hispanics in the United States. It utilizes advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate 54 retail centers across 20 markets in Texas, California, Nevada, and Arizona with a shared services center in Guadalajara, Mexico. On a combined basis, Tricolor and Ganas have served over 90,000 customers and disbursed over $2 billion in affordable auto loans using their proprietary model to segment risk.

