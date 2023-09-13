Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Size To Surpass Usd 10.75 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 10.0%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Size was valued at USD 4.84 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 10.75 billion by 2029 exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0% during forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business InsightsTM in its research report titled Autoimmune Disease Testing Market, 2022-2029. Key Industry Development- May 2022- The new Phadia 2500+ line of instruments is now available in the U.S., according to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The devices are used for diagnosing autoimmune conditions such celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis, autoimmune liver disease, and autoimmune thyroid illness.

Autoimmune Disease Testing Market size in North America was USD 2.13 billion in 2021

Growing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases Leading to Increased Awareness of Diagnostics to Augment Market Growth

New Product Launches for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics to Propel Market Growth The reagents & consumables segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.)

Werfen (Spain)

Trinity Biotech (Ireland) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 10.0% 2029 Value Projection USD 10.75 Billion Base Year 2021 Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Size in 2021 USD 4.84 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Type, Disease type, Test type and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

New Product Launches for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics to Propel Market Growth

Numertests are employed for the identification of autoimmune illnesses, and in certain instances, they can help determine the severity of the ailment. The proper autoimmune blood test can show patients their required treatment plan and lifestyle changes in addition to identifying the type of their condition. The general public is becoming more aware of the diagnosis of these illnesses as a result of the increased prevalence of autoimmune diseases. These factors are set to propel the autoimmune disease testing market growth during the forecast period.





Segmentation:

By Product Type



Instruments Reagents & Consumables

By Disease Type



Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

Systemic LuErythemato(SLE)

Scleroderma

Vasculitis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Others

By Test Type



Antinuclear Autoantibody (ANA)

Rheumatoid Factor (RF)

C-Reactive Protein (CRP)

Anti-Thyroglobulin Antibody (ATA) Others

By End User



Hospital & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers Others





Regional Insights:

North America to Hold Lion's Share Due to Usage of Advanced Technologies

In 2021, the North American market was worth USD 2.13 billion. The use of technologically improved tests for the identification of autoimmune disorders in the region is just one of many factors contributing to the region's supremacy in the global market.

The Europe market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR owing to factors such as increasing collaborations between the market players leading to the introduction of several products.

Due to increase in product launches by the key market participants and a high prevalence of these disorders in several of Asia Pacific countries, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to develop at the fastest rate.





Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent autoimmune disease testing players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.





How big is the Autoimmune Disease Testing Market?

Autoimmune Disease Testing Market size was USD 4.84 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 10.75 billion in 2029.

How fast is the Autoimmune Disease Testing Market growing?

The Autoimmune Disease Testing Market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2029.





