Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Size To Surpass Usd 10.75 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 10.0%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Size was valued at USD 4.84 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 10.75 billion by 2029 exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0% during forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business InsightsTM in its research report titled Autoimmune Disease Testing Market, 2022-2029.
Key Industry Development-
May 2022- The new Phadia 2500+ line of instruments is now available in the U.S., according to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The devices are used for diagnosing autoimmune conditions such celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis, autoimmune liver disease, and autoimmune thyroid illness.
Request a Free Sample PDF –
Key Takeaways –
Autoimmune Disease Testing Market size in North America was USD 2.13 billion in 2021 Growing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases Leading to Increased Awareness of Diagnostics to Augment Market Growth New Product Launches for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics to Propel Market Growth The reagents & consumables segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.
Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.) Abbott (U.S.) Werfen (Spain) Trinity Biotech (Ireland) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
| Report Coverage
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2022 to 2029
| Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR
| 10.0%
| 2029 Value Projection
| USD 10.75 Billion
| Base Year
| 2021
| Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Size in 2021
| USD 4.84 Billion
| Historical Data for
| 2018 to 2020
| No. of Pages
| 150
| Segments covered
| Type, Disease type, Test type and Geography
Browse Complete Report Details-
Drivers & Restraints:
New Product Launches for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics to Propel Market Growth
Numertests are employed for the identification of autoimmune illnesses, and in certain instances, they can help determine the severity of the ailment. The proper autoimmune blood test can show patients their required treatment plan and lifestyle changes in addition to identifying the type of their condition. The general public is becoming more aware of the diagnosis of these illnesses as a result of the increased prevalence of autoimmune diseases. These factors are set to propel the autoimmune disease testing market growth during the forecast period.
Segmentation:
By Product Type
Instruments Reagents & Consumables
By Disease Type
Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Systemic LuErythemato(SLE) Scleroderma Vasculitis Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Others
By Test Type
Antinuclear Autoantibody (ANA) Rheumatoid Factor (RF) C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Anti-Thyroglobulin Antibody (ATA) Others
By End User
Hospital & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others
Regional Insights:
North America to Hold Lion's Share Due to Usage of Advanced Technologies
In 2021, the North American market was worth USD 2.13 billion. The use of technologically improved tests for the identification of autoimmune disorders in the region is just one of many factors contributing to the region's supremacy in the global market.
The Europe market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR owing to factors such as increasing collaborations between the market players leading to the introduction of several products.
Due to increase in product launches by the key market participants and a high prevalence of these disorders in several of Asia Pacific countries, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to develop at the fastest rate.
Quick Buy - Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Research Report:
Competitive Landscape:
Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth
The prominent autoimmune disease testing players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.
FAQs
How big is the Autoimmune Disease Testing Market?
Autoimmune Disease Testing Market size was USD 4.84 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 10.75 billion in 2029.
How fast is the Autoimmune Disease Testing Market growing?
The Autoimmune Disease Testing Market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2029.
Related Reports:
Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities
In-vitro Diagnostics Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast
Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, Global Size and Industry Share Forecast
About Us:
Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email:
Attachment
Autoimmune Disease Testing Market
Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Forecast 2022-2029 Tags Autoimmune Disease Testing Disease Testing Market Disease Testing Medical Device Industry Medical Device Market Related Links
- Hyperglycemia Treatment Market
- Analytical Standards Market
- Cellular Reprogramming Tools Market
- Aspiration Control Systems Market
- Flow Diverters Market
- C-Reactive Protein Testing Market
- Hereditary Testing Market
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market
- Real World Evidence Solutions Market
- Allergy Immunotherapy Market
- Pressure Ulcer Prevention Market
- Airway Management Devices Market
- Flow Cytometry Market
- Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market
- Pharmacy Automation Devices Market
- Durable Medical Equipment Market
- Healthcare Claims Management Market
- Hospital-Based EMR Solutions Market
- Nanocapsules Market
- Human Microbiome Market
id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />
MENAFN13092023004107003653ID1107060392
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.