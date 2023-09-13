Decision Lens Software Selected For Use By Navy Program Executive Office For Submarines (Peo Subs)

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Decision Lens is excited to announce that it has been selected by the Navy Program Executive Office for Submarines to improve the decision-making process in determining how to best allocate funding across its large portfolio of supplier companies.

According to Ryan Cooper, Partner Manager at Decision Lens,“Our partners regularly turn to Decision Lens software to solve complex resource allocation and prioritization challenges faced by the DoD. As seen with increasing frequency, Decision Lens was identified as an enabler to solve complex problems and to do so with minimal implementation time. I am so excited that Decision Lens will be an essential ingredient as PEO Subs modernizes how it prioritizes, plans, and funds submarine construction and maintenance.”

This award demonstrates the growing strength of the Decision Lens brand across both the Department of Defense and the ecosystem of consultants dedicated to transforming government operations. With fiscal discipline being more important than ever, Navy leaders have identified Decision Lens as an essential tool for improving their ability to deliver submarines on time, on budget, and at the required quality level.

Decision Lens is being used across the Navy, Army, and Air Force, and intelligence community. As modernization and transformation remain critical to delivering the operational agility required to maximize limited resources the role for software like Decision Lens continues to grow.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continumedium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Navy Program Executive Office for Submarines

Team Submarine is a combination of the Program Executive Officer, Submarines (PEO SUB), the Deputy Commander, Undersea Warfare (NAVSEA 07) and the Undersea Technology Officer (NAVSEA 073). The Team Submarine concept unifies once diverse submarine-related activities into a single submarine-centric organization with the goal of eliminating traditional stovepipe structures and processes that created impediments and inefficiencies in the submarine research, development, acquisition, and maintenance communities. Team Submarine provides improved communication among the varioffices that contribute to the overall success of the United States Submarine Force.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

Joshua Martin

Decision Lens

+1 703-399-2100

emailhere

Visiton social media:

LinkedIn