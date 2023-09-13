National Ondemand Makes Triad Business Journal's Fast 50 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
National OnDemand, Inc. has been recognized by the Triad Business Journal as one of the Triad's 50 fastest growing companies. There are many highly successful companies being recognized and it is an honor to be among them on this year's list.” - Douglas Boteler, Chief Executive Officer, National OnDemandGREENSBORO, N.C., U.S.A., September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- National OnDemand, Inc. has been recognized by the Triad Business Journal as one of the Triad's 50 fastest growing companies . To be considered, companies must be for-profit with their U.S. headquarters based in the Triad. They must have completed three full fiscal years and had $2 million or more in revenue in 2014. The companies were ranked using a formula that considers both dollar and percentage growth.
For 25 years, Triad Business Journal (TBJ) has honored the fastest-growing companies in the Triad with the Fast 50 awards. This marked National OnDemand's first appearance on this prestigilist.
National OnDemand Chief Executive Officer Douglas Boteler said the honor was a result of the hard work employees at National put in each week to help bring broadband service to people all over the United States.
“It's always nice to be recognized by a publication like the Triad Business Journal,” Boteler said.“There are many highly successful companies being recognized and it is an honor to be among them on this year's list. I hope our employees are proud of this recognition because we wouldn't make the list without them.”
In 2017, National's Chief Operating Officer Tim Standafer and Boteler merged their two companies together to create the National platform known today as National OnDemand, Inc., which now has more than 1,600 team members.
For a record 19th time, TenCarva Machinery Co. is on this year's list. And Sunrise Technologies is also among the 2023 class of Fast 50 companies, making the list for the 17th straight year.
Samet Corp. and Smart Choice Agents made the Fast 50 for the 14th time, and it's the 10th straight that Smart Choice has made the list. Among the other multiple-time winners are Graham Personnel (11) and Omega Construction (10).
TBJ will honor the 50 winning businesses at an awards celebration on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Nido & Mariana Qubein Arena & Conference Center at High Point University. The winners will also be featured in the Sept. 29 print edition of Triad Business Journal.
TBJ's accounting partner, Smith Leonard, verified and ranked the nominated companies using a formula that considers both dollar and percentage growth.
Here are the top 50 companies in alphabetical order:
1. ABCO
2. Accelerated Brands
3. Agribusiness Risk Underwriters
4. Alumiworks Inc.
5. Apple Rock
6. Carlton Scale
7. Cogent Analytics
8. Core Technology Molding Corp.
9. CRG Corp.
10. Cross Co.
11. D.S. Duggins Welding Inc.
12. DSI Innovations LLC
13. Electriforce Inc
14. Engineered Steel Products LLC
15. Epes Logistics Services Inc.
16. Fortuna Enterprises
17. Fourth Elm Construction
18. Furnitureland South
19. Go-Forth Pest Control
20. Graham Personnel Services Inc.
21. MIV II Inc. dba Graphic Components
22. Holt Experiential
23. LMI Builders
24. Linville Team Partners
25. Live Life African Safari Getaway
26. Millikan Tractor LLC
27. National OnDemand Inc.
28. National Truck Protection Co. Inc.
29. Navis Holdings Inc.
30. New Home Building Supply
31. Omega Construction
32. Piedmont Steel Co. LLC
33. RUD Fleet Corp.
34. Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Co.
35. Salem One Inc.
36. Sales Factory
37. Samet Corp.
38. Sensible Air Systems Inc
39. Smart Choice Agents
40. Smith & Jennings
41. Smith Salley Wealth Management
42. Southland Transportation
43. Stake Center Locating
44. Sterling Building Group Inc.
45. Sunrise Technologies
46. Superior Mechanical Inc.
47. Tencarva Machinery Co.
48. Third Generation Homes LLC
49. Tri-State Steel Products Inc.
50. Wildfire LLC
