Nerdwise Is Now Peoplelinx

Nerdwise has officially rebranded, reorganized their business lines and renewed their dashboard with improvements to user experience, speed to function & more!

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ --

Quick summary:

- Nerdwise has officially rebranded and is now PeopleLinx!

- They've reorganized their business lines into: Data, Marketing, Sales and Agency solutions

- They've renewed their dashboard with improvements to user experience, speed to function and more!

REBRAND: Nerdwise is PeopleLinx

Through the years (h/t Covid) Nerdwise evolved from a specialized agency to a top rated sales solution with a full suite of capabilities: data, automatons, lead scoring, system implementations, strategy etc. They've grown and evolved.

As their solutions have matured so has the company... their vision, customers and the communities they serve.

They see PeopleLinx as a brand that elevates their position and functions well for their software, its users, and their company.

There's also nostalgia... The PeopleLinx brand was sunset ~8 years ago after being acquired by Frontline Selling and was the original company co-founded by Patrick Baynes , PeopleLinx's current CEO. Patrick acquired the brand back from Frontline earlier this year.

They've kept their color scheme, letting the Nerdwise legacy live on within their identity but moving into the future as PeopleLinx.

REORGANIZED: Their business lines into Data, Marketing, Sales and Agency solutions

Data: Quality-guaranteed prospect lists.

Marketing: A full suite of outreach automation tools designed to engage target audiences at the right time and streamline workflows.

Sales Solutions: Fully managed sales systems complete with mobile lead scoring for the reps. Streamline entire sales processes and track the hottest leads, all in one place. Maximize prospecting activity, lead flow and convert more opportunities.

Agency Services: Agency solutions are designed to develop the most robust go to market system possible for any organization. PeopleLinx will take the gloves off and explore full funnel market programs without conventional limitations.

RENEWED: Enhanced dashboard improving UX, Speed-to-Function and more!

Their updated dashboard features a full suite of new tools to help reps prospect more efficiently, while giving them more information and actions from the main screen.

Take actions faster: With a live feed, more prospects displayed, additional search features, and bulk actions, reps can do more with less. Every feature was built with the end user in mind and came directly from client requests.

Stay on top of leads: PeopleLinx had the goal of providing a thorough follow-through process for clients when creating these updates. New features include expiring contacts for a cleaner dashboard, web call logging, multiple ways to view notes and more.

Deeper reporting: Know exactly how campaigns are performing, however it makes sense for the user. Users can now enjoy GTM Performance reports and monthly deliverables right to their inbox.

Check out all the new features at

Ashley Hovanes

PeopleLinx

+1 215-282-5175



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube