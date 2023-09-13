Stay Put Umbrellas Launches The Orion Cantilever Umbrella

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The renowned firm offers the Cantilever Umbrella to offer great outdoor solutions.
MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Stay Put Umbrellas, a pioneer in outdoor shade solutions, proudly unveils its latest innovation, the Orion Cantilever Umbrella . The firm is committed to providing superior products for outdoor spaces. The umbrella is known for its exceptional wind resistance and user-friendly features.
The representative at Stay Put Umbrellas stated,“We are thrilled to launch the Orion Cantilever Umbrella for our customers.”
Designed with simplicity and constructed for superior high wind resistance, the Orion Cantilever Umbrella is poised to set new benchmarks in aesthetics and functionality for outdoor shading solutions. The hallmark feature of the umbrella, its detachable canopy structure, reflects thoughtful engineering and convenience.
This innovative design allows users to effortlessly remove and store the canopy, ensuring its longevity and pristine appearance.
The Stay Put Umbrella team emphasizes how the ORION Cantilever Umbrella brings a new level of adaptability to outdoor shade solutions. With its 360-degree rotation capability and eight locking positions, the umbrella accommodates changing sun angles throughout the day. This ensures optimal shade coverage, enhancing the comfort of outdoor spaces.
In Phoenix, the Cantilever Umbrella has a crank lift system, making the operations seamless. The user-friendly design allows for easy opening and closing, requiring minimal effort for maximum enjoyment. The removable crank handle adds to the umbrella's streamlined appearance while allowing for convenient storage.
Stay Put Umbrellas recognizes the importance of inviting outdoor spaces, even after sunset. The ORION Cantilever Umbrella features a built-in light adapter that can attach varilighting options, transforming outdoor areas into cozy retreats where guests can linger well into the evening.
The high-grade stainless steel cable ensures the umbrella's structural integrity, even in challenging weather conditions. The umbrella's durable, high-performance hub and fittings further contribute to its longevity, making it a worthwhile investment for years.
The galvanized internal mast stem included a cover to enhance the ORION Cantilever Umbrella's stability and aesthetics. Additionally, the protective cover supplied with the umbrella ensures it remains shielded from dust, debris, and the elements when unused. Stay Put Umbrellas emphasizes the safety of individuals.
The Orion Cantilever Umbrella boasts an impressive wind rating of 40mph, offering peace of mind during inclement weather conditions. As a precautionary measure, the company advises users to crank down and secure all umbrella models to their masts every night during the monsoon season. This proactive step helps mitigate the potential effects of strong winds triggered by temperature drops from daytime to nighttime.
The representative added,“Our goal was to create an umbrella that not only adds elegance to outdoor spaces but also delivers superior performance and durability.”
Stay Put Umbrellas takes immense pride in introducing the ORION Cantilever Umbrella, symbolizing its dedication to excellence and innovation in outdoor shade solutions.
About Stay Put Umbrellas
Stay Put Umbrellas is a reputable provider of premium outdoor shade solutions, committed to offering innovative and resilient products that elevate outdoor experiences. The company emphasizes quality craftsmanship, functional design, and customer satisfaction, consistently reshaping the standards of outdoor shading.
