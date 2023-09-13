Hurtful Dress: Why China Wants To Criminalize The Kimono

The Suzhou Kimono Incident, as it came to be known, sparked an intedebate over the propriety of wearing kimonos and the legality of the policeman's actions.

This was not the first time wearing a kimono in China had caused a furor, and it would not be the last. Another broke out in March this year , after a visitor to Nanjing, site of an infammassacre by the Imperial Japanese Army in 1937, reported seeing a woman in a white kimono posing amidst the cherry blossoms in a Buddhist temple.

He complained to the attendants but they said it was merely a matter of ethics : after all, people were free to wear what they like.

That may soon change. A new draft law on public security published online at the beginning of this month includes a clause criminalizing the wearing of clothes that might be“hurtful to the spirit and sentiments of the nation .” If the law is passed, offenders will face penalties of up to 5,000 yuan (US$686) and up to 15 days in jail.

Draft laws, routinely posted for comment, rarely attract many responses. The response to this one has been huge, with around 100,000 submissions to date. Legal scholars in China have weighed in, pointing out the fuzziness of this clause and its openness to abuse by local law enforcers.

And as one Beijing lawyer intimated , the legislation seems directly aimed at the kimono.