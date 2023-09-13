Australia Keen To Promote Closer Links With Sri Lanka

Australia is keen to promote closer links with Sri Lanka as Sri Lanka is seen as an important country in South Asia, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles has said.

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to Australia Chitranganee Wagiswara paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence of Australia Richard Marles at his office in the Federal Parliament, the Sri Lanka High Commission in Australia said.

She was accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner Chamari Rodrigo and Defence Counsellor Commodore S.P. Kathriarachchi.

The Deputy Prime Minister while welcoming the High Commissioner and the team highlighted the longstanding close relation maintained between Australia and Sri Lanka and stated that Australia is keen to promote closer links with Sri Lanka as Sri Lanka is seen as an important country in South Asia. Reference was made to the importance of enhancing people to people contacts, given the significant number of Sri Lankan expatriates that have been migrating to Australia over the years.

Sri Lanka's relations with the neighbouring countries, especially on the trade links was of interest to the Deputy Prime Minister. The High Commissioner elaborated on the multifaceted relations maintained with the immediate neighbours and other regional countries. She also spoke of the current socio-economic developments and the measures taken towards economic recovery and stability in Sri Lanka and thanked the Australian Government for the support and assistance extended to Sri Lanka especially during the economic crisis.

The close cooperation maintained between Australia and Sri Lanka on the defence sector including people smuggling issue and other transnational crimes was discussed and the High Commissioner thanked Australia for the assistance and support extended to the Sri Lanka Military in many fields.

It was noted that Australia will be represented at a high level at the forthcoming IORA Council of Ministers Meeting in October.

The two sides also exchanged views on the current developments in the region and the emerging geo political perspectives which are of interest to Australia and Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)