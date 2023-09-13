(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Asia Falls on Japan, Korea Data
Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board as investors assess key economic data out of Japan and South Korea.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index tailed off 69.85 points, or 0.2%, to 32,706.52. Meanwhile, corporate confidence in Japan fell in September, among both manufacturers and non-manufacturers, according to the Reuters Tankan poll.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 16.67 points, or 0.1%, to 18,009.22.
South Korea's unemployment rate in August came in at 2%, its lowest since June 1999.
Confidence among large manufacturers slid to +4, from +12 in August. The non-manufacturers index dropped nine points to hit +23 in September.
In other markets
The CSI 300 lost 23.95 points, or 0.6%, to 3,736.65.
In Taiwan, the Taiex index recovered 8.8 points, or 0.1%, to 16,581.51.
In Singapore, the Straits Times regained 4.47 points, or 0.1%, to 3,218.93.
In Korea, the Kospi index slipped 1.88 points, or 0.1%, to 2,534.70.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 hiked 58.42 points, or 0.5%, to 11,357.12.
In Australia, the ASX 200 slid 52.94 points, or 0.7%, to 7,153.91.
MENAFN13092023000212011056ID1107060338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.