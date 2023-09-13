Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives a letter from South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit affirming strength of bilateral relations ties.
KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discuss by a "map mishap" issue.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society announces that first planeload of relief supplies has taken off to Libya to relieve victims of the devastating floods.
KUWAIT -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with an accompanying delegation, is paying an official visit to the UAE.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait crude oil edged 74 cents higher during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 95.18 per barrel compared with USD 94.44 the day before. rk
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107060337
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.