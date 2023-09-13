Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 Gmt

KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discuss by a "map mishap" issue.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society announces that first planeload of relief supplies has taken off to Libya to relieve victims of the devastating floods.

KUWAIT -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with an accompanying delegation, is paying an official visit to the UAE.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait crude oil edged 74 cents higher during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 95.18 per barrel compared with USD 94.44 the day before. rk