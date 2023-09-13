Dengue High-Risk Zones Identified In Kp As Cases Surge

The province has witnessed a notable increase in dengue infections, with the total cases now numbering 165. Health department officials report that Peshawar leads with 38 reported dengue cases, followed by 32 in Mardan, 19 in Swabi, 14 in Charsadda, and 12 in Battagram.

Notably, cases of dengue fever have now emerged in 20 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the past two days, reports of dengue infections have also surfaced in Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Khyber, Torghar, and Haripur.

To address the growing concern, a meeting was convened under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Dengue Focal Person Muhammad Imran Khan. The gathering included officials from the district health department, representatives from variline departments, and agricultural experts. During the meeting, comprehensive strategies were devised to prevent and control the spread of dengue fever.

The forum observed that a significant number of patients with a travel history contracted dengue in Peshawar. Additional Assistant Commissioners were instructed to carry out dengue field activities in their respective areas, forging strong liaisons with medical entomologists and line departments to ensure effective dengue management and case response.

Medical entomologists were specifically directed to collaborate with the Additional Assistant Commissioners to implement anti-dengue activities in their designated regions, with a foon field presence for timely case responses.

Representatives from the Education Department were entrusted with the responsibility of conducting widespread dengue awareness sessions and organizing walks in schools, particularly during morning assemblies, to enhance public knowledge about the viand its prevention.

