Marder, Ammunition, Drones: Germany Sends New Aid Package To Ukraine

The list of military equipment for Ukraine has been updated on the website of the German government, Ukrinform reports.

The package includes 20 Marder IFVs with ammunition (before: 40); two WISENT 1 mine clearing tanks (before: 6); an 8x8 HX81 truck tractor train and four semi-trailers (before: 50/41); nine vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles) (before: 288); five 8x8 load-handling trucks (before: 35) and three ambulances (before: 44).

Germany also supplied Ukraine with 3,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms, and material for explosive ordnance disposal.

The aid package also includes a Sasurveillance system, 20 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones, two mobile antenna mast systems and ten drone detection systems. Military support was provided from Bundeswehr and industry stocks.

Photo: DPA