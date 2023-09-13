Ukrainian Intel Confirms Damage To Russian Landing Ship, Submarine In Sevastopol

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this on the Freedom television channel , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Ukrainians and many good people around the world watched the photos from Sevastopol with pleasure. Planned work to demilitarize the Russian occupiers and liberate the Ukrainian peninsula is ongoing. Yes, we can confirm: mione large landing ship and mione submarine," Yusov said.

He added that "more will follow."

Ukrinform reported earlier that several powerful explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Sevastopol early on Wednesday, September 13. Russia's Defense Ministry reported a cruise missile attack on the Ordzhonikidze shipyard in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, which damaged two warships.

According to OSINTtechnical analysts, a large Ropucha-class large landing ship and a Kilo-class submarine were damaged in the attack.