Russian Army Strikes Again At Odradokamyanka In Kherson Region

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"At about 12:20 p.m., the enemy struck again at the settlement. A 41-year-old man was injured," the statement said.

It is noted that the victim was taken to a medical facility with head and leg injuries.

As reported, Russian aviation shelled the village of Odradokamyanka, in the Kherson region, at about 10 a.m., injuring two elderly people.