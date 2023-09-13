Russian Army Strikes Again At Odradokamyanka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck again at Odradokamyanka, in the Kherson region, injuring a civilian.
This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.
"At about 12:20 p.m., the enemy struck again at the settlement. A 41-year-old man was injured," the statement said.
It is noted that the victim was taken to a medical facility with head and leg injuries.
As reported, Russian aviation shelled the village of Odradokamyanka, in the Kherson region, at about 10 a.m., injuring two elderly people.
