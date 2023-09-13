Use Of Humanitarian Issues As Weapon Is Futile Strategy - Azerbaijan President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Preserving the
staquo of the "gray zone" and deliberate use of humanitarian
issues as a weapon is a useless strategy, Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to
the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy
Department of the Presidential Administration wrote on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan continues contacts with the International Committee
of the Red Cross (ICRC) to ensure that the Aghdam-Khankendi and
Lachin-Khankendi roads are opened to ICRC trucks as quickly and
simultaneously as possible, as agreed on September 1 during a
telephone conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and U.S.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Since then, 12 calendar days
have passed, but the illegal regime subordinate to Armenia refuses
to authorize this passage and open the roads. We call on our
international partners to redouble their efforts to put pressure on
Armenia and its proxy, subordinate illegal regime, to put an end to
this destructive policy," Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized.
