Accessbank In Agjabedi! (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AccessBank continues to expand its branch network. The bank has
introduced its 32nd branch in the city of Agjabedi. The
new branch is located in the city center at 17 Gazi Aslanov
Street.
The branch offers customers cash and settlement operations, the
option to open deposits, varitypes of loans, plastic cards,
money transfers, currency exchange, and other banking services.
AccessBank has launched a project to renovate and expand its
branch network. Initially, the Binagadi, Mardakan, Lenkoran, and
Bakikhanov branches were reconstructed, and new branches were
opened in Shamkir, Nakhchivan, Gabala and Tovuz.
AccessBank has been a leader in the microfinancing market
and has been providing services to small and medium-sized
enterprises since 2002. The bank's shareholders include the Asian
Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International
Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and
investment funds. With 32 branch offices, including 14 in Baku and
18 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing
options for MSMEs.
AccessBank CJSC provides its services under license No. 245
dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic
of Azerbaijan. The bank's headquarters are located in Baku city,
Yasamal district, Tbilisi Avenue 3.
