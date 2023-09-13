Azerbaijani Mfa Responds To Biased Opinions Of French Side

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada responded to the biased
opinions expressed by the French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Anne-Claire Legendre, Trend reports.
"The ideas voiced by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe
and Foreign Affairs of France Anne-Claire Legendre during the press
conference on September 12, which do not serve peace and stability
in the region, form a false impression of the current situation and
unilaterally protect Armenia, are unacceptable," he said.
It is noted that Azerbaijan has the right to send its forces on
its sovereign territory in any direction for the purpose of
exercises, as well as to ensure the security of its borders, and
interference in these steps is unacceptable.
Will be updated
