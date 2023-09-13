Azerbaijani Mfa Responds To Biased Opinions Of French Side

"The ideas voiced by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Anne-Claire Legendre during the press conference on September 12, which do not serve peace and stability in the region, form a false impression of the current situation and unilaterally protect Armenia, are unacceptable," he said.

It is noted that Azerbaijan has the right to send its forces on its sovereign territory in any direction for the purpose of exercises, as well as to ensure the security of its borders, and interference in these steps is unacceptable.

