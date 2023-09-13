Wednesday, 13 September 2023 04:01 GMT

Rector Of Baku Engineering University Dismissed - Decree


9/13/2023 8:06:05 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Havar Mammadov has been dismissed of his post as rector of the Baku Engineering University, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

