Rector Of Baku Engineering University Dismissed - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Havar Mammadov
has been dismissed of his post as rector of the Baku Engineering
University, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the
relevant decree.
Will be updated
