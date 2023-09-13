Uzbekistan Airways Launches Direct Flights From Bukhara To Zaamin

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 13. Uzbekistan
established regular air service between its regions of Bukhara and
Zaamin, Trend reports.
New lights to Zaamin from Tashkent and Bukhara will be operating
5 days a week (except Thursdays and Saturdays), starting on
September 15.
Airport of Zaamin city has only started operating flights on
September 7, 2023. Uzbekistan plans to attract up to 1.5 million
domestic tourists and 140,000 foreign tourists a year to the
region.
The country has set specific tasks to increase domestic flights
in the next few years. Uzbekistan Airways operated 3,077 flights
only to domestic destinations in the first half of last year; more
than 3,200 flights were operated over the same period in 2023,
which clearly shows the development of domestic tourism in the
country.
