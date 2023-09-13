Moroccans Scramble To Find Quake Survivors Amidst Wide Arab Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mustafa Al-Marini
MARRAKESH, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Moroccan authorities are racing the clock in an attempt to find survivors underneath the rubble and ruin caused by the devastating earthquake.
Families and local search and rescue teams have scrambled to aid authorities in the search and rescue missions, supported by Arab countries' contributions, including efforts of Kuwaiti charitable societies.
The quake, with its epicenter in the province of Al Haouz, affected several Moroccan areas. The latest tally by the Interior Ministry recorded 2,901 deaths and 5,330 injuries. (end)
