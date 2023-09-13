Eloquence, working in concert with Socotra Connected Core's robust functionality across the policy lifecycle, will play a key role in helping enhance customer experience with more timely, relevant and personalized communications across the entire policyholder lifecycle. Eloquence's extensive library of APIs ensures a streamlined integration process and seamless interaction between both platforms.

"Ciis excited to join forces with Socotra to accelerate the digital transformation of their insurance customers," said Brian Bish, Managing Director, Eloquence North America. "The power of the Socotra platform when combined with Eloquence's ability to simplify the development, production and delivery of customer communications will truly give these customers an advantage as they complete their digital transformation to better serve their end customers."

"We are delighted to have Cijoin our partner network of insurance solution providers who deliver value and invigorate the insurance landscape," said Mike Benayoun, Director of Partnerships, Socotra. "The availability of APIs for both platforms simplifies the integration and increases insurers speed to market with more timely relevant and personalized communications, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience."

Organizations interested in learning how Ciand Socotra help insurers go fully digital may visit .

About Socotra

Socotra provides insurance companies with the flexible modern core platform and ecosystem they need to adapt, innovate, and grow their business. By leveraging solutions such as Socotra CorePand Socotra Connected Core, insurers can streamline policy administration, enhance digital experiences, and deliver products to market faster. Socotra provides open APIs, a product-agnostic data model, and out-of-the-box capabilities to manage the entire policy lifecycle, making insurance innovation faster, easier, and more affordable.

To learn more, visit: socotra.

About Cincom

Since 1968, Cihas helped world-leading businesses deliver enterprise-class software solutions. For more information, contact Ciat 1-800-2CI(only), send an email to [email protected] or visit the company's website at .