Matrix Renewables And Rplus Energies Break Ground On Largest Solar Facility In The Idaho Power System

The hosts of the groundbreaking ceremony were joined by landowners, project partners, local elected officials, project vendors, and members of the community.

Key stakeholders gather to celebrate the groundbreaking of the 200 MWac / 261 MWdc solar project in Ada County, ID.

The groundbreaking follows Matrix Renewables' acquisition of a controlling interest in Pleasant Valley Solar from rPEnergies earlier this summer. rPEnergies, the original developer of the Project, remains as minority interest owner in the Project.

Cindy Tindell, Managing Director and Head of U.S. for Matrix Renewables noted, "This groundbreaking is the next big step toward making the Pleasant Valley Solar project a reality for the people and future of Idaho, supporting its transition to locally produced clean, green energy."

"rPis proud to work with Meta and Idaho Power as long-term partners to help achieve their sustainability goals and manage the region's transition to renewable energy," stated Luigi Resta, rPEnergies President & CEO. "We are equally proud to partner with Matrix Renewables, who share our deep respect and commitment to renewable power generation for Ada County and the surrounding community."

The project is expected to utilize many local vendors during construction, bringing significant revenue to the area, benefits to local businesses, and approximately 220 construction related jobs.

The project has selected Sundt Renewables to provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, Nextracker to provide racking, BODEC to provide high voltage electrical contracting services and ET Solar to provide the solar modules for Pleasant Valley Solar.

