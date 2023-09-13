Doors Market Set To Grow At 7.3% Cagr, Reaching $163 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Wood And Metal Segments





The global Doors market is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. In 2022, the market was valued at approximately $92.5 billion, and it is expected to reach $163 billion by 2030. Several key factors are contributing to this growth:

Key Competitors:

The Doors market features several key players, including:



Allegion

Andersen

Arcat

AAbloy

Atrium

Boon Edam

Corinthian Doors

Dorma Kaba

Fancy Doors & Mouldings

Fenesta

Hormann

JELD-WEN

Lacantina Doors

Ma

Masonite International

Pella Corporation

PGT

Ply Gem Holdings

Simpsons Door Company The Lyon & Billard Lumber

These competitors are actively contributing to the growth and development of the doors market globally. The demand for doors across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, driven by factors like construction activities and renovation projects, is expected to fuel the market's expansion.





Key Attributes: