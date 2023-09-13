Aau Participates In 5Th Arab Higher Education Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) - Secretary General of the Amman-based Association of Arab Universities (AAU), Amr Ezzat Salama, participated in the activities of the 5th Arab Conference on Higher Education and Sustainable Development, which was held recently in Egypt, under the theme: "The Role of Universities in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals SDGs."
During the event held by the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO), in cooperation with AAU, Salama stressed importance of joint Arab action to meet development goals at the Arab level.
According to an AAU statement on Wednesday, Salama called for launching partnerships among multiple Arab institutions to increase their efforts in facing emerging challenges, especially rising unemployment among youth, health threats, loss of biodiversity and natural disasters.
He also noted centrality of science in confronting these risks and protecting the planet, referring in this regard to role of universities in producing and transferring technology, training students and alumni in varifields, and preparing for the growing impact of the digital revolution at the labor level.
