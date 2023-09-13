Ecommerce Transactions In August Valued At Qar3.19Bn, Says Qatar Central Bank

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank on Thursday revealed the details of the point of sale (POS) and ecommerce transactions in the country for the month of August this year.

The bank, in a series of posts on its social media, gave the figures. "The volume of ecommerce transactions has reached 5.46M transactions with a value of QAR3.19bn," it wrote.

It further stated that the volume of POS transactions reached 27.7M with a value of QAR 6.74bn in August 2023.



The Central Bank also revealed that the number of POS devices in the country reached 68,898.

While giving out the details on the total count of active cards, it stated there are 2,075,552 debit cards, 690,569 credit cards, and 994,167 prepaid cards.

A recent report by Statista estimated that this year's online sales market would see a 10.6 percent annual growth, indicating significant growth in this segment of business.