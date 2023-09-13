Hashish Stuffed Inside Wooden Dishes Seized By Qatar Customs

Doha, Qatar: Air Cargo Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotic hashish into Qatar.

In a video shared across social media platforms, Customs announced that a total of 12.90kg of hashish was found in wooden dishes.

In the video, officials were seen taking the items apart to find the hashish stuffed inside.

On September 4, the Customs Department at Hamad International Airport (HIA) seized 7,476 Captagon pills and a bag of crushed pills weighing 161.7 grams from a passenger arriving at the airport. The banned substances were seized upon inspection.

The Customs Department has been warning against bringing illegal goods into the country. They are equipped with all means of support including the latest devices and continutraining to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.