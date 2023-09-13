Upon Qatar's Request, Human Rights Council Observes Minute Of Silence For Libya Flood Victims

Geneva: The State of Qatar affirmed that the Human Rights Council represents the pain, hopes, voices and aspirations of peoples, especially in these challenging times that require the solidarity and synergy of everyone.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah before the Human Rights Council at its 54th regular session.

Her Excellency stated that it is less than a week after the tragic earthquake that struck parts of Morocco, resulting in the loss of many precilives, Libya is also facing a humanitarian catastrophe of floods and torrents that have swept several regions of the country, causing the death and loss of thousands of lives and the destruction of numerproperties.

Her Excellency added that they are once again, in this Council, call upon the common human conscience to stand alongside the peoples facing trials and humanitarian crises.

The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva requested all those present in the Human Rights Council chamber to observe a moment of silence in mourning for the lives lost due to the floods and torrents in Libya, as an expression of standing in solidarity with the Libyan people in this critical humanitarian situation.