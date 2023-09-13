Global Doughnuts Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Global Doughnuts Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.8% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The 'Global Doughnuts Market Price , Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028' by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global doughnuts market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, end uses, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the basis of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 3.8%
A doughnut, also known as donut, is referred to as a kind of sweet pastry that is deep-fried. Varitypes of doughnuts are famall across the globe, and they are known by a broad range of names. A doughnut is normally sprinkled with sugar and other coverings, and it can be iced or coated. This delightful and tasty treat is a popular breakfast food in some countries.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents -
An increase in disposable income of consumers, rising desirability for doughnuts among consumers of all ages, and innovations in flavours, components, and textures are some of the important factors aiding the growth of the doughnuts market.
Key players are attempting to offer exciting flavours and experimenting with different recipes. For instance, doughnut makers such as Crosstown doughnuts provide a range of flavours, including chocolate, salted caramel, and chilly cream.
Doughnuts are carefully designed with superior-quality coating and garnishing to visually appeal to consumers. Some of the preferred flavour mixes of doughnuts are brownie and raspberry, strawberry and pistachio, and lime and cream cheese. Hence, the growing availability of a wide flavour of doughnuts, especially in developing countries, is expected to further expand the doughnuts market in the forecast period.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents -
Doughnuts Industry Definition and Major Segments
A type of food item that is made from fermented or raised dough is called a doughnut or a donut. Doughnuts are highly popular in several countries and are made in a variety of shapes. They are consumed as a sweet snack that can either be prepared at home or bought from bakeries, food stalls, supermarkets, and authorised speciality suppliers.
Doughnuts are normally deep fried and though flour dough is commonly used to prepare them, other types of batters can also be utilised. Several kinds of garnishing and glazing, like sprinkled sugar, chocolate, or maple syrup coating, are also used on doughnuts. The two most popular kinds of doughnuts are ring doughnuts and stuffed doughnuts, which are infused with fruit jellies, cream, custard, or other sweet stuffings.
Based on type, the global doughnuts market can be segmented into:
Yeast Doughnuts
Cake Doughnuts
On the basis of end use, the market has been classified into:
Food Service
Retail
The major distribution channels of doughnuts include:
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Speciality Stores
Online
Others
Based on region, the market has been classified into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Doughnuts Market Trends
Popular quick-service restaurants and fast food companies are introducing new items such as doughnuts in their meto attract the attention of the consumers. For instance, in February 2023, McDonald's announced that it would sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nearly 160 locations within Kentucky, to assess diverse consumer demands for increasing its profitability. Hence, the robust growth of the foodservice sector is expected to propel the doughnuts market.
The increasing number of convenience stores in both developed as well as emerging countries, along with the rising count of retail e-commerce or online platforms, are adding to the doughnuts market demand. Moreover, the growing eminence of in-store bakeries in many supermarkets, especially in developed countries, is also driving the demand for doughnuts.
High-end doughnuts are increasingly gaining popularity in the United States owing to the rising number of shops serving gourmet doughnuts and the robust growth of the sweet bakery sector. Premium or extravagant doughnuts prepared with seasonal jams and high-quality ingredients are also widely popular in the country.
Meanwhile, doughnut businesses are gaining momentum in the countries like India owing to the expansion of key players and the rising availability of extensive varieties of doughnuts.
The increasing doughnut culture is inspiring numersmaller stalls and artisanal bakeries to incorporate doughnuts into their menus, which is likely to favour the overall doughnuts market in upcoming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global doughnuts market are Dunkin' Donuts LLC, Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, Mister Donut, JDonuts & Coffee, McDonald's Corporation, Starbucks Corporation, Round Rock Donuts, LLC, Dough Beings, and Federal Donuts, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Lathe Machines Market:
Specialty Egg Market:
Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market:
Zinc Chelates Market:
Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market:
Data Centre Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market:
South Korea Electric Scooter Market:
South Korea Vegan Chocolate Market:
Air Traffic Management (ATM/CNS) System Market:
India Poultry Management Market:
About Us:
Acquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.
Our high-quality, data-driven analyses provide the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today's competitive market.
Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation's future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.
Anisha Luccas
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
MENAFN13092023003118003196ID1107060232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.