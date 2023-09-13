Passione Brands® Announces Partnership With Prime Roots, One Of The Most Innovative Food Brands On The Planet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Passione Brands - Where Flour Meets Art ® - logo
Tacchino Vegano, now featured on the new lunch menu at Passione Brands Emporio on 5th in Berkeley, CA. And, pizza featuring Prime Roots' Koji-Pepperoni.
Passione Emporio (Osteria Italiana) on 5th Street
Emporio's Menu Blends Italian Taste,Tradition and Unique Techniques with Additional Innovation to Deliver Exceptional Dining Options Prime Roots aligned with our vision and their success in both visualizing and reimagining our food industry makes them an ideal partner.” - Fabrizio Cercatore, Founder, Passione BrandsBERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Benvenuto! Passione Brands® -Where Flour Becomes Art® -today debuted a partnership and expanded menu with Prime Roots, a leading innovator and plant-based meat company crafting the first-of-its-kind freshly sliced deli and charcuterie. Through the new partnership, food lovers can savor Prime Roots products in a variety of dishes, including the Tacchino Vegano, now featured on the new lunch menu at Passione Brands Emporio on 5th in Berkeley, CA. For those wanting to enjoy Passione and Prime Roots at home, you can also pick up a frozen pizza featuring Prime Roots' Koji-Pepperoni.
“In identifying a partner for Passione Brands' next phase of growth, it was important to find an food innovator with a shared passion for creating deeply-satisfying, flavorful Italian dishes integrating handcrafted and sustainable ingredients that appeal to wide array of preferences and palates,” said Fabrizio Cercatore, Maestro Pizzaiolo, Founder of Passione Brands and Hot Italian.“Prime Roots aligned with our vision and their success in both visualizing and reimagining our food industry makes them an ideal partner.”
“We are excited to be partnering with Passione Brands and Maestro Pizzaiolo Fabrizio Cercatore to craft deliciItalian sandwiches and pizzas people can feel good about eating,” said Kimberlie Le, Founder and CEO Prime Roots.“Prime Roots' plant-based deli meat and toppings made with koji satisfy meat cravings to offer clean, wholesome, sustainable choices for all eaters of good food.”
About Prime Roots
Berkeley-based Prime Roots is a plant-based meat company taking a fresh take on old world deli and charcuterie. The B-Corp is on a mission to satisfy meat cravings in a better way with plant-based deli meat that is clean, wholesome, and sustainable. The start-up innovated the first-of-its kind line of sliceable deli meats and charcuterie which includes nostalgic flavors like turkey, ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon, pâté, and foie gras. These products are made from koji and are designed for use in deli counters and restaurants. Prime Roots recently was honored with the Food and Wine Magazine Game Changer's Award and Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award. For more information, visit
About Passione Brands®
Created by Northern Italian born Fabrizio Cercatore, Passione Brands combines deeply rooted Italian culinary traditions with California logic and fresh local organic ingredients. True to authentic Italian culture, Passione invites a modern audience to celebrate food as more than nourishment but as life itself. Art is the creative expression of life and Passione Brands is Where Flour Becomes Art ®. Based in Berkeley, California, Passione Brands features a range of handcrafted and high-quality pizza dough, flour, pasta and gelato for individual home chefs, retailers and restaurants. The innovative products and dishes can be enjoyed at Passione Emporio (Osteria Italiana) in Berkeley, CA, aboard The Proseon the Bay ( ), at varilocal area retailers ( ) through HOT ITALIAN via DoorDash , and on Amazon. For more information, visit
