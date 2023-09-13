1631 Digital Launches 1631 Direct - A Full-Service Direct Marketing Division

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
1631 Digital, a leading player in the digital advertising landscape, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest division, 1631 Direct. 1631 Direct represents a significant milestone for our company. In today's fast-paced and ever-evolving marketing landscape, direct and personalized communication is key to success” - Joe Corbe--CEOBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 1631 Digital , a leading player in the digital advertising landscape, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest division, 1631 Direct. This specialized division will provide a comprehensive suite of direct marketing services, catering to businesses seeking effective print and deliver, and digital outreach including targeted email, and texting programs.
Founded in 2017 by media veteran Joe Corbe, 1631 Digital has been at the forefront of delivering innovative advertising solutions to political, issue advocacy, associations, non-profits, retail, brands, and services of all sizes. With the introduction of 1631 Direct, the company aims to further expand its capabilities and assist clients in reaching their marketing goals through direct and personalized engagement.
Brian Morman, a seasoned advertising and marketing expert with over 30 years of experience, has been appointed as the division leader to spearhead 1631 Direct. Morman's impressive career includes significant roles at local organizations such as The Baltimore Sun, The Daily Record, R.R. Donnelley, Web.com, and ReachLocal. His wealth of knowledge and expertise in the industry makes him the ideal candidate to lead this new endeavor.
“1631 Direct represents a significant milestone for our company. In today's fast-paced and ever-evolving marketing landscape, direct and personalized communication is key to success,” said Corbe.“With Brian Morman at the helm, we are confident in our ability to provide top-notch direct marketing solutions that will help our clients connect with their target audiences more effectively.”
1631 Direct will offer a wide range of services, including print and deliver campaigns, targeted email marketing, and texting programs, all designed to meet the unique needs of organizations and businesses looking to strengthen their direct marketing efforts.
Morman, expressed his excitement about this new venture:“I'm thrilled to lead 1631 Direct and bring our direct marketing solutions to market. In today's competitive business landscape, businesses need targeted and personalized strategies to make a real impact. With 1631 Direct, we aim to do just that.”
For more information about 1631 Direct and its services, please visit . To reach Brian Morman: brian.morman@1631digitalor 410-258-9982.
About 1631 Digital:
1631 Digital is a leading digital advertising agency specializing in innovative, data driven marketing solutions. Founded in 2017, the company has quickly become a trusted partner for political groups and businesses seeking effective digital advertising strategies. With a commitment to delivering results and staying at the forefront of industry trends, 1631 Digital continues to provide exceptional value to its clients.
