New Ocp Experience Center Opens In Berlin

ScaleUp OCP Experience Center Berlin
ScaleUp Technologies has unveiled the OCP Experience Center Berlin-Mahlsdorf, a global hub for open compute hardware and storage solutions. I'm expecting more great innovative solutions coming from their team in the future. Congratulations to the entire ScaleUp team for this welcome addition to the EMEA OCP ecosystem,” - Steve Helvie - VP of Emerging Markets, OCPBERLIN, GERMANY, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ScaleUp Technologies, a leading provider of open source cloud and data center services in Germany, is pleased to announce the official opening of the OCP Experience Center in Berlin-Mahlsdorf. The OCP Experience Center Berlin-Mahlsdorf is a place that will be of great interest to technology enthusiasts and industry experts alike. The OCP Experience Center is a pioneering center for showcasing, testing and sharing leading technologies in open compute hardware and storage solutions. Through focal points such as the ScaleUp Experience Center, the adoption of more efficient and sustainable data center technologies is being promoted on a global scale.
The Experience Center is the 16th OCP Experience Center worldwide and the third in Germany (see the OCP Marketplace for a list of all the OCP Experience Centers). The OCP Experience Center will also provide training, workshops and events to raise awareness of open source technologies and their benefits to the industry.
"The team at ScaleUp Technologies continues to increase their commitment to the Community with establishing this new OCP Experience Center in Berlin. Allowing potential end users to test cloud services and workloads on OCP recognised hardware within a regional cloud is a perfect example of why the OCP Experience Center program was designed. Their foon openness and sustainability aligns well with the core tenets of OCP and I'm expecting more great innovative solutions coming from their team in the future. Congratulations to the entire team for this welcome addition to the EMEA OCP ecosystem,” says Steve Helvie - VP of Emerging Markets, OCP.
Highlights of the OCP Experience Center:
Cutting Edge Technologien: The OCP Experience Center showcases and explains the latest technologies and developments in Open Compute hardware and storage solutions.
Live-Demonstrationen & Testing: Visitors will be able to see and test the latest Open Compute hardware products and storage solutions set up in a live data center environment.
Expert talks: The Center hosts regular expert talks and workshops on topics such as data center efficiency, sustainability and innovation in the industry.
Networking-Plattform: The Experience Center provides a platform for knowledge sharing and networking between leading technology vendors, open technology enthusiasts and academics who want to drive transparent standards and efficiency in data centers and IT infrastructure.
Opening and Contact:
The OCP Experience Center in Berlin-Mahlsdorf was officially opened on 5 September. For further information and visitor enquiries, please contact .
ScaleUp welcomes everyone interested in open technology to visit the OCP Experience Center in Berlin-Mahlsdorf and be inspired by the impactful standards of open technology.
About the Open Compute Project (OCP)
The Open Compute Project is an open community of technology experts and organisations dedicated to developing and promoting of open source data center hardware and design. OCP's mission is to drive efficiency, sustainability and innovation in the data center industry.
About ScaleUp Technologies
ScaleUp Technologies is a leading cloud and data center service provider based in Hamburg and Berlin. The company specializes in sustainability, open source and cloud technologies and offers a wide range of services including cloud hosting, colocation, network and security solutions and IT infrastructure management. ScaleUp itself and ScaleUp's data centers are ISO 27001 certified, meet Tier 3 or Tier 3+ standards, and allow for distributed server operations when needed. Since 2021, ScaleUp has increasingly relied on Open Compute (OCP) and Rack Scale hardware for its own cloud infrastructure.
In February, ScaleUp announced its membership in the Open Compute Project Foundation and plans for the Berlin Experience Center. The OCP Foundation is a global community of companies and organizations dedicated to the development and distribution of open source hardware and software systems. With more than 250 members across a wide range of industries and regions, the OCP aims to improve the efficiency and sustainability of data centers and to promote the use of open source technologies.
Julia Streit
ScaleUp Technologies GmbH & Co. KG
+49 40 59380285
emailhere
