Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Is Currently Valued At Us$ 3.5 Billion In 2023 X Herald

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Leukocyte efficiency is increased by hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), particularly at the wound site, whereas carbon monoxide (CO) and cyanide's negative effects are reduced. The market is expanding, as shown by improvements in portable HBOT devices and the rising number of clinical trials backed by numerorganizations and players.

Demand is anticipated to increase as a result of technological developments in hyperbaric oxygen treatment equipment. The rise in the number of diabetic patients worldwide is the main factor driving the demand for hyperbaric oxygen therapy equipment. Moreover, the industry is probably going to develop as medical tourism rises. The number of stroke patients is rising due to rising obesity and diabetes rates, which is driving up product demand.

The expanding use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy in wound healing and cosmetic procedures is one of the factors anticipated to increase demand in the upcoming years.

Why is North America Expected to Lead the Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market?



“Rising Investments by HBOT Device Suppliers Driving Market Growth in North America”

Due to factors including the expanding population and the rising need for wound healing therapies, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global market for hyperbaric oxygen therapy equipment.

The need for better wound healing therapies has increased due to the rising occurrence of both chronic and acute wounds as well as the popularity of adventure sports. The demand for enhanced hyperbaric oxygen therapy has increased investment by manufacturers of HBOT devices.

The region's market is expanding because to the high population of diabetics who have non-healing sores or foot ulcers.

Key Segments Covered in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Industry Survey



Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market by Product:



Monoplace HBOT Devices

Multiplace HBOT Devices

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market by Application:



Wound Healing



Decompression Sickness



Infection Treatment

Gas Embolism

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market by Region:



North America Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market



Europe Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market



Asia Pacific Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market



Latin America Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Middle East & Africa Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market

Competitive Landscape



Rising investments by key players in R&D and the development of hyperbaric oxygen therapy products will be vital to preserving a competitive edge, with regular alliances being formed in an attempt to diversify product portfolios and increase market share.

For instance,

In November 2019, AHA Hyperbarics introduced the AHA Flex V2, a new model of innovative high-pressure medical hyperbaric chambers that are specifically built to meet the growing need for HBOT safety and efficacy.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions



Key Players in the Multiplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market



Perry Baromedical

HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT

Royal IHC

SOS Group Global Ltd.

OxyHealth

PCCI, Inc.

Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc. IHC Hytech B.V.

Key Takeaways from Multiplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Study



The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 7.3 Bn by 2028.

North America is the most lucrative market for hyperbaric oxygen therapy device manufacturers. Demand for monoplane HBOT devices is expected to increase at a 7% CAGR over the forecast period.

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: