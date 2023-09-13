Nursing Breast Pads Market Is Currently Valued At Us$ 307 Million In 2023 X Herald

Governments all over the world are taking steps to raise awareness of the importance of proper breast cleanliness for breastfeeding mothers and their children, which is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for nursing breast pads in the future. Businesses that make nursing breast pads are likewise attempting to grow by raising awareness among women worldwide.

Momcozy, a well-known company that offers moms all over the world breastfeeding supplies, planned an occasion in August 2023 to emphasise its dedication to breastfeeding mothers.”Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms” was the name of the event, which took place in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the United States.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· In 2023, the market for nursing pads is expected to be worth US$ 307 million.

· From 2023 to 2033, the market for nursing breast pads is expected to grow at a respectable CAGR of 5.1%.

· By 2033, it is anticipated that the global market would generate US$ 505 million in sales.

· Key market drivers include the growing number of working women, rising breastfeeding awareness, and expanding product options for breast care.

· It is predicted that one of the biggest barriers to market growth in the future will be a lack of knowledge about the advantages of nursing breast pads use.

· Over the next few years, it is predicted that retail channels will see the fastest growth in nursing breast pad sales.





· Currently, reusable nursing breast pads hold almost 50% of the global market.

Winning Strategy

To increase sales and income creation potential, top nursing breast pad providers are concentrating on extending their businesses into new geographies. Businesses are also expected to capitalise on the sustainability trend to increase demand for their reusable nursing pads among environmentally consciconsumers.

Key Companies Profiled



Ameda Inc.

Cache Coeur

Lansinoh

Pigeon Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cardinal Health

Bamboobies

LilyPadz

Medela AG

NUK KINDRED BRAVELY

Competitive Outlook

Prominent brands in the nursing breast pad industry are actively exploring opportunities to broaden their market reach by venturing into new global markets.

The increasing awareness among women about the advantages of extended breastfeeding is poised to create promising opportunities for nursing breast pad sales in European nations in the foreseeable future. Manufacturers of breast pads are proactively introducing innovative nursing breast pads equipped with advanced materials and features. In the European region, the United Kingdom and Germany are projected to emerge as pivotal markets, exhibiting significant potential through the year 2033.

Momcozy's European Market Entry

In a notable development in March 2023, Momcozy, a well-established provider of breastfeeding care products, unveiled its strategic entry into the European market. This pivotal move was unveiled at the Baby Show with Lidl GB, a prestigievent hosted in London, United Kingdom. At this event, Momcozy proudly showcased its range of highly-regarded breast pumps, pumping bras, and an array of other essential breastfeeding accessories. This strategic step underscores Momcozy's commitment to extending its footprint in the international market and catering to the diverse needs of breastfeeding mothers across Europe.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global nursing breast pads market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (reusable, disposable, silicone, hydrogel), application (homes, hospitals, others), and distribution channel (retail, e-Commerce, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

