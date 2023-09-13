Polythiols Market Is Currently Holds A Worth Of Us$ 243.3 Million In 2023 X Herald

A group of chemical compounds known as polythiols are distinguished by the multiplicity of thiol (sulfhydryl) groups in their molecular structure. They can also be referred to as polymercaptans or multipurpose mercaptans. The chemical symbol '-SH' is frequently used to identify thiol groups, which are functional groups made up of a sulphur atom bound to a hydrogen atom.

The polythiols market is forecast to witness a lower single digit growth rate in the coming years, as indicated by a recent intelligence study of Fact.MR. The report opines that polythiols sales will be sustained by continued demand for epoxy curing agents and expansion of end-use industries.

Polythiols have been the key thiochemicals with wide applicability in animal feed sector, oil & gas industry, and paints & coatings industry. However, application of polythiols in curing of epoxy resins and chain transfer reactions will remain key contributors to revenue growth of the polythiols market. Sealants currently account for over 45% of demand for polythiols and will remain the key consumer category in polythiols market.

East Asia continues to be a profitable market for stakeholders, accounting for more than 2/5th of the revenues from the worldwide polythiols industry. Growth in the region's automotive, semiconductor, and construction industries, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, is projected to create a solid foundation for long-term adoption of polythiols there. Although the building industry has seen considerable growth in China and India, the smart city projects also speak to a relatively positive future for polythiols.

Rising Preference for Bio-Based Epoxy Curing Agents Shaping Innovations

1,8-Dimercapto-3,6-dioxaoctane (DMDO), one of the basic ingredients used in the production of polythiols, has recently gained popularity in the sealants, coatings, and adhesives market. Due to qualities including lower viscosity, shorter gel times, and better reactivity at lower temperatures, DMDO is very expected to experience significantly rising demand. Many polythiol producers, Arkema being one of the pioneers, favour DMDO because it enables the creation of new polythiols without ester groups, which is what gives finished products their water resistance.

Manufacturers are welcoming the widespread switch to bio-based raw materials that can aid in a possibly sustainable production of epoxy curing agents in light of the significantly high emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during the production of epoxy resins. Bio-based raw materials, such as natural polythiols, are quite likely to see a tonne of new chances in the market over the course of the future years due to the tightening regulatory environment in favour of adopting eco-friendly production processes for epoxy curing agents.

The market for polythiols players consider the rapid transition of epoxy curing agents to bio-based agents as a lucrative opportunity for innovation. However, the continued end-use preference for superior alternatives of polythiols will continue to constrain market expansion. While the majority of thiochemical demand is created for uses in adhesives, sealants, coatings, and animal feed, the research also shows continudemand for applications tied to the oil and gas industry. Manufacturers in the thiochemicals business have been planning on increasing production capacity in order to match the supply of thiochemicals with the rising demand from variend-use industries.

Key Segments Covered in Polythiols Industry Research



By Source :



Synthetic Polythiols

Natural Polythiols

By Application :



Adhesives



Sealants

Coatings

By End-use Industry :



Automotive and Transportation



Consumer Goods



Building and Construction



Electronics and Electrical

Aerospace

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA





