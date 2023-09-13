Immpact Bio To Present At Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT BIO"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate at the Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit, to be held from September 26 -27, 2023 in New York, NY.
Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., ImmPACT Bio's president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.
Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings. To schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact your Jefferies representative.
About ImmPACT Bio
ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the discovery of transformative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies that address key biological challenges in treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to prevent antigen escape, overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, and deplete pathogenic B cells. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. For more information, visit .
