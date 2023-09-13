Achronix To Present At The Bank Of America Private Tech Trailblazers Conference On September 20

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Bank of America representative.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance and high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions.

Achronix

Speedster®7t FPGA

and

SpeedcoreTM

eFPGA IP

offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use

VectorPathTM

accelerator cards

targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the

Achronix Tool Suite

which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications. Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit

.

