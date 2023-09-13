Blancco To Validate And Certify Devices For Ebay Refurbished

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnership maximizes trust in the secondary market for mobile devices, desktops, and laptops, increasing eBay Refurbished seller confidence Our partnership with eBay demonstrates our commitment to work alongside market-leading companies that drive the circular economy,” - President of Global Sales, Marketing, and Field Operations, Jon MellonAUSTIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- BlanTechnology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile diagnostics, has partnered with eBay, a global commerce leader and one of the world's largest online marketplaces. The partnership will benefit mobile device processors and computer resellers that offer refurbished devices through the eBay Refurbished program, helping to validate the sale of refurbished devices in line with eBay's grading criteria.
Before a device is sold through eBay Refurbished, it undergoes an extensive inspection, testing and erasure process. Blancco's market-leading diagnostics and erasure certifications now integrate eBay grading criteria for the eBay Refurbished program. The move will serve to validate the grading of mobile devices, desktops and laptops sold on eBay's U.S. website.
Mobile device processors and IT resellers involved in eBay's Refurbished program can now leverage Blancco's leading diagnostics-enabled erasure certifications to precisely grade devices according to cosmetic condition and functionality. This provides resellers with assurances that each device has been thoroughly evaluated and accurately represented with Blancco's certification.
Blancco's diagnostics capabilities align with eBay's device condition reports and grading scale of: Excellent, Very Good, and Good. This helps device processors and resellers communicate clearly and consistently that the device will arrive in the condition that it was advertised.
Blancco's solutions are cloud based, allowing mobile processors and IT resellers to manage device data easily from anywhere.
Additionally, these partnerships help sellers achieve higher end-user satisfaction due to improved consistency in meeting with the required grading criteria.
Blanand eBay share a vision for how device refurbishment can promote greater involvement in the circular economy. Through this partnership, Blansimplifies the process for sellers to engage with the secondary device market, which can help to address supply chain issues in the manufacture of new devices and reduce growing e-waste from discarded consumer electronics.
“Our partnership with eBay demonstrates our commitment to work alongside market-leading companies that drive the circular economy,” said Blancco's President of Global Sales, Marketing, and Field Operations, Jon Mellon.“True to its history, eBay continues to pioneer in this space, fostering a robust arena in which mobile processors and ITADs can build their businesses and expand their reach while protecting consumers. Blanintegrates seamlessly into this world. We look forward to increasing eBay sellers' ability to provide affordable, reliable, easy-to-purchase devices on the one hand, while upholding personal data privacy and device transparency on the other.”
About BlanTechnology Group
Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable.
BlanTechnology Group (AIM: BLTG) provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blanerasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.
Globally approved, recommended and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blanis the industry standard in data erasure and mobile diagnostics. With 35+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more aboutat .
