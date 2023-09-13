New Digital Health Partnership Brings 'Patients Closer To Care' In Namibia

A man using the Clinitouch app on his phone

Proven remote patient monitoring technology from the UK is now available to people in Namibia as ClinHealth Group announces new partner.

NAMIBIA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Access, affordability and quality of healthcare services in Namibia are set to be transformed through a pioneering new partnership between ClinHealth Group and Clinitouch .

The remote patient monitoring technology, developed by UK-based Spirit Health and powered by Microsoft, allows medical professionals to track people's health from anywhere, helping to provide better care, no matter the location.

ClinHealth Group provide medical aid and health insurance administration, as well as clinical services both in hospital and for outpatients. The Clinitouch app will deliver real-time remote measurement of patients' vital signs and symptoms, creating an affordable and reliable 'virtual' healthcare solution.

The partnership will foon 'lifestyle conditions', including Type 2 diabetes and hypertension, where remote monitoring technology can help to monitor symptoms and promote better self-management. It will also explore digital health pathways for asthma, post-operative monitoring and infections that can be managed within primary healthcare.

With proven results that Clinitouch helps to reduce hospital admissions for long-term conditions , this partnership will deliver better care for patients whilst helping to reducing high claims costs for insurers.

Dr Elton Black, Managing Director at ClinHealth Group, said:“The Clinitouch telemedicine technology will assist Namibian healthcare players in bringing patients closer to care at a time when quality and affordable healthcare seems to be a distant and seemingly unattainable reality for most.”

Grant Ricker, Head of International Partnerships at Clinitouch, added:“This transformative partnership with ClinHealth Group highlights our dedication to forming a global network of partners, leveraging Clinitouch's remote patient monitoring technology to create easy and accessible remote monitoring healthcare solutions.

“The team have shown exceptional insight into the challenges of healthcare delivery in Namibia and have identified a number of opportunities. Ultimately, this partnership will advance our shared vision of providing patients with closer access to quality care no matter their location and I'm excited to launch these projects in the coming months.”

The expansion into Namibia is the latest step in the global expansion of Clinitouch, which started in neighbouring South Africa earlier this year . The technology is now available in six countries worldwide, including Nigeria, Trinidad & Tobago and the UK, with more to come before the end of the year.

For more information about Clinitouch and the recently launched Partner Program, visit .

